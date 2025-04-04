Sometimes the problem is the opportunity
Most business and marketing problems are perception problems.
Consider for example coffee shops. Many coffee shop owners face the same problem.
Many folks take the piss and spend all day working from coffee shops. And they take advantage of free-wifi for hours but only order a coffee or two.
It's true, in particular remote workers and digital nomads do …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.