I’ve written five books on copywriting.

Most of my readers have read one. Some have read none.

Individually they’ll cost you $210,96.

But for the next 24 hours I’m selling all five as a bundle for $59.

All the copy instincts I’ve spent 17 years sharpening, gathered in one place. For less than a dinner you’ll forget by tomorrow.

Why spend $59?

Because one idea from one of these books, used once, in one email, on one landing page, is already worth more than $59.

The other four books are free.

The bundle disappears in 24 hours. After that, individual prices. No exceptions and no extensions.

Get all five for $59.

Your pal,

Miguel Ferreira

🚀 Founder Teardwn | Fractional Copy Chief for DTC and eCommerce startups

💌 Newsletter: Creative Samba

🏂 Side projects: 🐶 Goob Hotels + ✍🏼 Nobody Reads Ads + 💭 I’m selling snackablecopytips.com. Make me an offer