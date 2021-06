£2.5 billion is a BIG BIGly BIG number.

UK grocery retailer Sainsbury’s was facing declining sales in 2004.

That’s why Sainsbury’s announces a three-year recovery plan. They call it "Making Sainsbury’s great again".

The BIG goal was to grow total sales by £2.5 billion over three years.

So Sainsbury’s asks ad agency AMV BBDO to help them get there.

But £2.…