Small brands have a business advantage.

Time, money and resource constraints force them to be more creative. Or they die.

One day in 75 BCE a band of Cilician pirates kidnap a 25-year-old Roman nobleman.

Guess who? Julius Caesar.

That’s right, the legendary Roman general who declared himself dictator of the Roman Empire.

But this was 29 years before Julius Caesar became Julius Caesar.

When the pirates tell Caesar they want 20 talents of silver in exchange to release him, Caesar laughs. He tells them they have no clue who he is.

So he demands the pirates to increase his ransom to 50 talents.

The truth is, Caesar was a nothingburger. But the pirates didn’t know that.

Caesar demanded a higher ransom for one simple reason. To boost his importance when news of his kidnapping reached Rome.

Long story short, 38 days later someone pays the ransom. And Caesar is set free. Then he raises a naval force in Miletus, hunts the pirates down and crucifies them.

In 1985 when Tommy Hilfiger opens his first store on the Upper West Side of Manhattan he asks ad legend George Lois to help him.

The problem? Tommy was just a young fashion designer with an unpronounceable name.

George Lois says, "I've got an idea."

Then Lois shows Tommy an ad that says:

The 4 Great American Designers For Men are:

R_ L_

P_ E _

C K _

T H _

Tommy wasn’t happy. He says, "I don't want any part of this."

Lois replies, "If you want your name to be known right away... AND people to go look at your clothes, we need something unique like this."

Long story short, Tommy ends approving the campaign. And Lois places a giant billboard in the heart of Times Square.

Then suddenly everyone in New York was asking “Who the hell is T_ H ?”

And thanks to this billboard Tommy Hilfiger became famous overnight.

When Whitney Wolfe launched the dating app Bumble in late 2014 she had a bold idea.

Whitney places signs outside lecture theatres on University campuses across America.

Now here’s where things get interesting.

These were signs forbidding students from using Facebook, Twitter, Tinder and *wait for it* Bumble. Turns out this was a very creative way of reframing the importance of Bumble in the minds of their target audience.

You see, times change, technology changes, but people don't.

If you run a small brand find an interesting/weird/fun way that reframes the importance of the brand in its category. Then you win.

》”Dangerous” Ideas

2/ Times change, technology changes, but people don't. Learn how to become a topic of conversation .

If you’re having a hard time coming up with a BIG idea, this 3-Step process from ad agency Crispin Porter + Bogusky is also a good place to start.

"Bernbach realized that advertising had to be entertainment, [and] he believed fundamentally in the power of the product to drive that entertainment." - Sir John Hegarty

As Dave Trott says, “If it works in any media, it’s an idea. If it doesn’t work in any, and every, media it’s just an execution.”

