Tooth decay is still the #1 reason kids aged 5–9 in the UK end up in hospital. Yes, even in 2025.

The truth? Getting a kid to brush their teeth isn’t some Pinterest-perfect moment.

For many parents, it’s a tiny daily war.

Tantrums, thrashing, toothbrushes flung across the bathroom, tiny screams of defiance. Chaotic. Messy. Occasionally heartbreaking. And …