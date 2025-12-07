Show the human mess that leads to the smile — not the smile itself.
Tooth decay is still the #1 reason kids aged 5–9 in the UK end up in hospital. Yes, even in 2025.
The truth? Getting a kid to brush their teeth isn’t some Pinterest-perfect moment.
For many parents, it’s a tiny daily war.
Tantrums, thrashing, toothbrushes flung across the bathroom, tiny screams of defiance. Chaotic. Messy. Occasionally heartbreaking. And …
