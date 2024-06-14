Self-persuasion is the best kind of persuasion
Self-persuasion is way more effective than direct persuasion.
NASA’s Apollo program took humanity to the Moon for the first time on 20 July 1969.
But the Apollo program wasn’t a one-time mission. It was a series of missions between 1968 and 1972. 24 astronauts flew 9 missions to the Moon during this period.
Russell Schweickart was one of those astronauts.…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.