Reversals make brands more memorable
Gen-Z in Thailand spend way too much time on TikTok.
Gen-Z in Thailand can scroll TikTok for hours and hours.
But they never have time to call back or visit their grandparents and parents.
Five Star Chicken is a Thai chicken restaurant chain.
Five Star Chicken has been selling fried chicken since 1985.
For 39 years Five Star Chicken has been synonymous w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.