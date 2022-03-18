The first rule of creativity: resist the naysayers
In business you have two options. You can copy whatever everyone else is doing (Hint: That's commercial suicide). OR you can break conventions to lead your industry.
People are like sheep.
They follow whatever the leader is saying. They think what the majority thinks. And they start trying new things only when "everyone else is doing it".
In Psychology this is called The Bandwagon Effect.
In 1615 when Venetian merchants brought coffee to Europe, this provoked an intense debate in Italy.
People were skeptic. Because c…