Reading is a choice
Many people don't know this but George Eliot was surprise, surprise a woman.
Her real name was Mary Ann Evans.
Mary Ann Evans was an English novelist, poet, journalist and one of the most important writers of the 19th century.
Mary Ann Evans published 7 novels under the male pseudonym George Eliot.
And she did it so she could get published.
Because this was …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.