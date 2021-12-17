“You probably won't like it.”

"It's not for everyone". That's a scary thing to say. And brands certainly aren't supposed to say it.

But in a World where most brands are desperately competing to be liked by the masses that's exactly the smart thing to do.

Beer geeks Greg Koch and Steve Wagner are the founders of Stone Brewing.

After a few years experimenting with home brews, in 1996 they finally decide to open a brewery in San Marcos (San Diego County).

But Greg and Steve had to solve a BIG marketing problem: most Americans had never tasted craft beer.

Even worse, most of the folks who tried Stone's hoppy, bitter, high-alcohol beers, hated it. It was too intense for them.

Greg and Steve knew they were going to have a hard time winning customers.

But they didn't quit. And they were brave.

So instead of downplaying the public's early reaction to their beer, they wore it as a badge of honor.