This is a free chapter from my new eBook Dangerous Headlines That Get You Into Good Trouble. This isn’t another boring copywriting book. This is a playbook for writing headlines humans remember. Anti-boring. Playful. Visceral. The kind AI can’t write .

Normally $59.99, but for you it’s just $19.99 (or more if you’re feeling generous) for the next 48h.

In 1965, Vespa pulled off something most brands are too shy to even dare trying.

Instead of just selling itself, it picked a fight.

The enemy? Motorcycles.

You see, in the 1960s, motorcycles carried certain cultural baggage.

Motorcycles weren’t cool—they were ‘Hide your daughters’ material.

Motorcycles were loud, greasy, and smelled faintly of danger—and probably whiskey.

Which meant the average person in America mostly gave them the side-eye (especially in urban or suburban areas).

Why the bad rep? Blame Hollywood (The Wild One), outlaw gangs like the Hells Angels, and a counterculture that made chaos look irresistible.

Vespa, meanwhile, had evolved from a 1940s novelty into a full-blown cultural icon.

By the mid-1960s, Vespa was no longer a curiosity imported in the 1940s.

Movies like Roman Holiday made it dreamy. The mod movement made it cool. Sales were booming. But despite its urban-cool cred, most people still wrote it off as a tiny toy, not a “real” motorcycle.

Carl Ally’s agency — the same mischief-makers who later made Volvo sexy by admitting it wasn’t — saw an opportunity.

Instead of pretending to be a motorcycle, they declared, “A Motorcycle It Ain’t.” Not an apology. A manifesto, “What is it? It’s a Vespa. A motorscooter.”

The ad turned every reason people hated motorcycles into Vespa’s virtues: no grease, no noise, no neighbors fleeing when you drive home.

It even told an absurd story about a Vespa outrunning motorcycles on ice—proof that it could keep up when it wanted.

Strategically, it’s a masterclass. If you can’t win by being bigger, faster, or louder, don’t try. Invent your own category. And position your brand against a villain.

The villain gives your hero shape. Without the motorcycle — the noisy, antisocial brute — Vespa would just be another piece of Italian metal. With it, Vespa became the civilised rebel.

Dangerous example:

Pick a villain for your brand. It doesn’t have to be a rival brand—or even a product category. Sometimes the villain is a headache your customer hates, an anxiety they can’t shake, or the overpriced option they’re being sold elsewhere. Make your brand the hero that smacks the villain down.

For example, for BMW motorcyles in 1971 the villain was loud, brash, attention-seeking motorcycle culture.

⇝ “The silent minority.”

⇝ “BMW doesn’t try to please everybody. We build machines for cycle enthusiasts who appreciate a smooth, silent bike.”

Dangerous Headline Formula:

You see, in 2026, good copy isn’t about what you say — it’s about what happens (a reaction) in the reader’s head.

In short, a reaction implies: emotion, friction, memory, consequence. Paradoxically that’s precisely where AI is weakest.

That’s because AI by design writes headlines that aim for approval.

But good human copywriters (*I can’t believe I’m writing this) know that a copywriter’s job is to “cross the line” and get your brand into good trouble.

Because good trouble means your brand stands out. And standing out creates impact.

And impact triggers a reaction. Which means your message is so memorable people notice, talk and do something about it.

The #1 problem with using AI tools for writing copy (in particular headlines), is that AI tools aim for clarity and approval.

AI is great for writing clearly about product facts.

The truth is, facts are facts, but facts alone aren’t enough to persuade people.

Good copywriters know that anyone (even AI) can state facts about a product. But making those facts come alive in an interesting and dramatic way is harder.

That’s why good copywriters are obsessed with details. Like all the silly little facts and information behind a product.

For example: how it’s made, how it works, what motivates people to buy it, what makes people notice and what reaction do we want to cause.

Because facts don’t persuade, but storytelling based on facts can be veeeeeeeeeery persuasive.

Which is why Dangerous Headlines That Get You Into Good Trouble isn’t another boring list of headline formulas. This is your playbook for writing headlines that:

Stick in the consumer’s mind like a cheesy song you didn’t expect to love, but now can’t stop humming.

Make your readers pause, think, smile, cringe, or gasp (sometimes all at once).

Give you permission to flirt with friction, defiance, or delight.

Inside, you’ll get:

41 headline formulas ripped from my copywriting experiments with Fallen Grape, Visit Reykjavik, Funky Monkey Wines, and more.

A reaction selector that lets you choose the emotional risk you’re willing to take. Want bold defiance? Subtle discomfort? Pattern break? Pick what reaction you want your headline to cause.

My thought process behind every headline formula — why it works, why it’s dangerous, and how to bend it for your brand.

7 contrarian ideas that teach you to write headlines that make people stop scrolling, talk about your brand, and actually buy.

It’s very simple, really. Whether you’re a solo copywriter, indie brand, or marketing rebel, these formulas:

Make your brand stand out.

Help you go Punk in a world where everyone else goes Pop.

Give you shortcuts to anti-boring, playful, visceral headlines. The kind AI can’t write.

And even if the first headline you write with these formulas isn’t perfect, the creative process will get your brain firing in ways AI tools won’t.

Pay what you want for my new eBook— normally $59.99, but for you it’s just $19.99 (or more if you’re feeling generous) for the next 48h.

PS. $19.99? That’s way less than what you’d spend on caramel lattes alone during a week of feeding 1001 prompts to ChatGPT and still ending up with headlines nobody reads.

Your pal,

Miguel Ferreira

🚀 Founder Teardwn | Fractional Copy Chief for DTC and eCommerce startups

💌 Newsletter: Creative Samba

🏂 Side projects: 🐶 Goob Hotels + ✍🏼 Nobody Reads Ads + 💭 Snackable Copy Tips