In 1965, Vespa pulled off something most brands are too shy to even dare trying.

Instead of just selling itself, it picked a fight.

The enemy? Motorcycles.

You see, in the 1960s, motorcycles carried certain cultural baggage.

Motorcycles weren’t cool—they were ‘Hide your daughters’ material.

Motorcycles were loud, greasy, and smelled faintly of danger—and probably whiskey.

Which meant the average person in America mostly gave them the side-eye (especially in urban or suburban areas).

Why the bad rep? Blame Hollywood (The Wild One), outlaw gangs like the Hells Angels, and a counterculture that made chaos look irresistible.

Vespa, meanwhile, had evolved from a 1940s novelty into a full-blown cultural icon.

By the mid-1960s, Vespa was no longer a curiosity imported in the 1940s.