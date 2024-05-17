It's red. It’s delicious grilled with garlic and herb butter. And it’s a status symbol.

Today, lobster is one of the World's most luxurious foods.

But back in the 1700s it wasn’t perceived as luxurious at all.

In fact, in America lobsters were so abundant they would wash ashore in piles up to 2 feet high.

Which earned them a reputation as the poor man's m…