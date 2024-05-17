People want what others desire.
It's red. It’s delicious grilled with garlic and herb butter. And it’s a status symbol.
Today, lobster is one of the World's most luxurious foods.
But back in the 1700s it wasn’t perceived as luxurious at all.
In fact, in America lobsters were so abundant they would wash ashore in piles up to 2 feet high.
Which earned them a reputation as the poor man's m…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.