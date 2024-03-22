Only in America people sue a brand because it upset you.

Birkin bags are crazy expensive.

Depending on size, color and materials, prices start at $9,000 and can go up to $450,000.

In September 2022 Tina Cavalleri contacted luxury brand Hermès to buy a Birkin bag.

But Hermès told Cavalleri that they only sell Birkin bags to “clients who have been consistent in supporting our business.”

In 2023 Mark Glinoga also tried to buy a Birkin bag.

But Hermès's sales associates recommended him to "purchase Ancillary Products in order to potentially obtain a Birkin Handbag."

Glinoga tried several times to buy a Birkin bag.

But every single time Hermès's sales associates told him the same thing.

Hermès only sells Birkin bag to repeat customers.

Cavalleri and Glinoga got so furious that they did something typically American.