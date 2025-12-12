What people feel about a brand isn’t dictated by reality. It’s dictated by whatever story they’ve already bought in their heads.

In the late 1960s and early ’70s, Listerine — the undisputed #1 mouthwash brand in the U.S. — suddenly found itself out-charmed by Procter & Gamble’s new prodigy, Scope.

Scope was everything Listerine wasn’t: minty, polite, and …