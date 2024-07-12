Rats are the kings of New York.

For decades no one knew the real number of rats living in New York City.

But a 2023 study estimates there are around 3 million rats in the city. That’s one third of the human population of NYC.

New York City has a big big biiiiiiiiiiiiig rat problem. But the truth is, the rat problem is in fact a trash problem.

You see, businesses and New York residents pile 44 million pounds of trash on sidewalks. The equivalent “to the weight of 140 Statues of Liberty”. Every evening. And all that trash, obviously, attracts rats.

Which probably explains why the rats population increased 1 million over the last decade.

4 days ago New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a “revolution in trash collection”.

And he finally presented a solution to New York’s trash problem: a wheelie bin.