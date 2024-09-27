Our minds filter reality
Stare at the X for 10 seconds & see the colors fade away
Our minds routinely filter reality.
Let me show you what I mean.
Stare at the X for 10 seconds. Then watch the colors magically disappear.
You just experienced the Troxler Effect.
In 1804 a physician called Ignaz Troxler made a surprising discovery.
When you stare at an object for a long period of time, the details in your peripheral vision begin to fade. An…
