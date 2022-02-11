The optimism bias is real. And it makes our brains overestimate things like winning the lottery or "landingpageturitis".

(*keep reading, I'll tell you more about “landingpageturitis” in a minute*) .

On 17 December 2021, the Spanish police arrested one of Italy’s most wanted Mafia mobsters, Gioacchino Gammino.

When the police arrested him, Gammino was shocked, “How did you find me? I haven’t even called my family for 10 years!”.

Gammino was the former boss of the Stidda clan from Agrigento, Sicily, big rivals of the famous mafia clan the Cosa Nostra.

Gammino was tracked down in Galapagar, a town that’s only a 40 minutes drive away from Madrid.

Gammino changed his name to Manuel and he got married. That’s how he lived in Galapagar undetected for 20 years.

Gammino worked there as a Chef. And he also ran a fruit & veggies shop in Galapagar.

So how the hell did the cops find him?