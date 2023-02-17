Nobody reads long copy anymore (Or do they?)
How to piss off a copywriter in 6 words or less.
Say, “Nobody reads long copy anymore” when judging copy.
Then add the classic, "Make it shorter and punchier".
In 2023 saying “Nobody reads long copy anymore”, and “ Make it shorter. Because short copy is better than long copy” sounds like common sense.
But the truth is, it misses the point.
This week I was w…
