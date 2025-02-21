Nothing ruins a vacation like work emails.

An international study commissioned by Visit Iceland found out that 55% of people check their work email at least once a day while on holiday.

You see, the 2020 coronavirus pandemic changed the way how we work.

Over the last years many workers all over the world transitioned to remote work.

Remote work brought a lot of good things for workers. But it also brought a few new challenges.

For example, the lines between work and our personal lives became fuzzy.

The same study commissioned by Visit Iceland also found that 59% of folks now feel that their boss, clients and work mates expect them to reply to work emails even when they're enjoying their holidays.

This sucks.

Visit Iceland wanted workers to disconnect and experience the natural beauty of Iceland without any work distractions. So Visit Iceland came up with a bold idea.