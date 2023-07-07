Never overburden your copy with ostentatious erudition.
On the snowy night of March 5, 1770, British soldiers opened fire on a group of American civilians in Boston. Five men died.
This incident quickly became known as the Boston Massacre.
Eight soldiers were accused of murder and were put on trial.
But no lawyer wanted to represent them.
John Adams (future President of the United States) was a lawyer and an…
