Most campaigns pick the media first, clever campaigns let the idea drive the media
The most powerful media is often the one that doesn’t feel like media at all.
The logical response to a domestic violence crisis is a big television campaign. Billboards. Government PSAs.
This is, paradoxically, exactly the wrong thing to do when your entire problem is that the person you’re trying to reach cannot * under any circumstances * afford to be seen receiving your message.
Between 2015 and 2023 domestic violence in South Korea increased by 718%.
South Korea’s domestic violence crisis did not suffer from a shortage of awareness. It suffered from an excess of unwanted witnesses. The abuser was already in the room. Which was why only 2% were reported to the police.