The most powerful media is often the one that doesn’t feel like media at all.

The logical response to a domestic violence crisis is a big television campaign. Billboards. Government PSAs.

This is, paradoxically, exactly the wrong thing to do when your entire problem is that the person you’re trying to reach cannot * under any circumstances * afford to be seen receiving your message.

Between 2015 and 2023 domestic violence in South Korea increased by 718%.

South Korea’s domestic violence crisis did not suffer from a shortage of awareness. It suffered from an excess of unwanted witnesses. The abuser was already in the room. Which was why only 2% were reported to the police.