More choice isn't always better
More competition = more choice. And more choice is good for consumers.
Except when too many choices are available.
A couple of days ago my dad turned 74.
To celebrate his birthday my dad invited the family for lunch at Solar dos Presuntos, one of Lisbon's most classic restaurants (Hint: It opened in 1974).
My dad is a wine lover. And my dad loves his red …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.