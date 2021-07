Is crime a virus or a beast?

Psychologists Lera Boroditsky and Paul H. Thibodeau ran an interesting experiment in 2011.

Boroditsky and Thibodeau asked 1,482 students to read one of two reports about crime in the city of Addison, Texas.

Later, the students had to suggest ways to reduce crime rates in Addison.

Half the participants (Group A) read a report t…