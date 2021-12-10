Making the unfamiliar, familiar

Copywriting and advertising are about making things sound and look familiar.

Once upon a time in 2015, Visit Britain (the UK's national tourism agency) wanted to attract more Chinese tourists.

Unfortunately Chinese tourists seemed to prefer visiting America and Continental Europe.

So Visit Britain asks ad agency Ogilvy Beijing to help them promote the UK in a more welcoming way to Chinese people.

In China it is popular to give descriptive names to celebrities, places and foods. So team Ogilvy Beijing decides to tap into this cultural truth in an unexpected way.

To encourage Chinese people to visit the UK, Visit Britain told them they could give popular British landmarks a Chinese name.