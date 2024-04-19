Make your website memorable, not ignorable
In a World where everyone looks and sounds the same…if you’re not different, you’re forgettable.
António Variações was waaaaaay ahead of his time.
António had no formal music training.
But somehow he ended becoming one of Portugal's most iconic Pop Superstars of all time.
But before becoming a famous singer & songwriter, António was a barber.
During his b…
