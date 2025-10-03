Most website headlines don’t deserve a second glance. Yours will.

The Citroën 2CV was never going to win a beauty contest.

In the 1980s, when car ads shouted about horsepower, electric windows, and leather trim, Citroën did something crazy.

While everyone else promised more gadgets, Citroën sold the relief of having less to break.

Imagine a car ad with two-column table above the headline “No wonder it’s so reliable. There’s nothing to go wrong.”

On the left, a list of “features”: wind-up windows, retractable headlights, rev. counter, cigar lighter, on board computer, etc. On the right, check-boxes or ticks: for all of those, No.

Now, to most marketers this would have sounded suicidal.