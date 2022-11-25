The Angostura Bitters label is too god damn big for the bottle.

But it turns out it was born out of a (happy) mistake.

Angostura was an invention of a German physician called Johann Siegert.

In 1820, Siegert moved to Angostura, Venezuela.

He did it to help Simón Bolívar in his war to liberate Venezuela from Spanish rule.

During this period Siegert treated B…