Make a distinctive claim, not a superlative claim.
Brands love using superlatives and claiming that they are the best in their industry.
Or the cheapest in their category.
Or that they offer the simplest way to do something (*cof cof startups are the worst*).
But why would consumers believe these brands?
The problem with using superlatives is that they make you sound like a sneaky car salesman.
This is why…
