This happens every. single. day. Millions of web pages and ads are unread, ignored and abandoned. The reason? First paragraphs.

Between 2015 and 2019 Mr. Robot gave us 43 of the most intense, thought-provoking, emotional episodes in television history. Ever.

Mr. Robot tells the story of a genius hacker and an underground hacker group (Fsociety) trying to take down powerful corporations... AND save the World.

In the second season of Mr. Robot there's this scene when Angela is kidnapped and locked in a dark room.

4 hours later she meets Whiterose.

Whiterose is the leader of the Dark Army, a Chinese hacker group.

Angela is a childhood friend of Elliot Alderson (a cybersecurity engineer, hacker...and the main protagonist of Mr. Robot).

So Whiterose says, "You've been here close to four hours, and you never thought to walk out the door."

Angela, puzzled, looks back to the door. Then she says, "The door was locked."

Whiterose replies, "I’ve always found doors fascinating inventions. They hold the entry to unlimited imagination. "