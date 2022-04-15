Let the idea drive the media
Why the advertising industry should get back to basic principles like "Let the idea drive the media, not the media drive the idea."
"Let the idea drive the media, not the media drive the idea."
Creative Director/Copywriter Craig Miller once said these wise words.
Unfortunately Zuckerberg and his Silicon Valley ad tech amigos have successfully convinced the advertising industry to become obsessed with media efficiency above everything else.
And that's a real tragedy.
Because Zuckerberg…