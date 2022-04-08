Learn to look at things like a copywriter
When you train your mind to think like a copywriter, this will radically change how you think about marketing & business problems
"Poor soul".
That's what Beth Bellanti thought to herself when she saw Tito on the news for the first time 18 years ago.
Then she added, "all the liquor companies are now owned by monopolies and he thinks he’s going to be okay in his little shack."
Beth was working for Jim Beam (the whiskey brand) at that time. But, ironically, Beth later ended up becomin…