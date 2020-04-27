Just because people say, "You can't do that!", "You can't say that!" or "No one has ever done this before" it doesn't mean you shouldn't do it.

Dorota Banaszczyk went to her first karate class when she was seven. She immediately loved it.

Dorota was still in primary school in Łódź, Poland.

When some of the boys from her school heard that she signed up to karate classes, they laughed. Because she was a girl.

These boys went to the same karate class. So during karate class Dorota showed them she meant business and wasn't there to fool around.

In 2018 in Madrid, when Dorota was 21, she stunned the World with a surprising triumph. Dorota became the first Pole EVER to win the Karate World Championship. Dorota won a gold medal in the women’s kumite -55kg division.

In Poland everyone was shocked, but happy. This was like seeing a Jamaican athlete win a World Championship Gold medal in alpine skiing - totally unheard of.

In kumite, karatekas fight each other using strikes, kicks, punches and takedowns. You win points for good form, power and control.

You must be faster and smarter so you can hit your rival without getting hit. But the beauty of karate is that it teaches you how to use your mind. And to stop and think.

Because a cluttered mind leads you to bad results.

In karate, but also in business and life.

Today I'm adding a paid subscription plan to this newsletter. Think of it as karate lessons for your creative brain.

Every week, you'll get access to a private newsletter with practical insights and mini creative exercises to help you write and think clearly. So you can make better decisions, in work and life. And be more like Dorota Banaszczyk, and do the unexpected.

So what’s changing? And what's the difference between Creative Samba's free newsletter and the paid version?

Paid subscribers, you'll hear from me twice per week:

Mondays: You'll get one thought provoking, surprising and fun bite-sized story about the power of creativity to solve business problems. 300 words max.

Fridays: You'll get a short, actionable insight about marketing, copywriting, consumer psychology and behavioral economics. And it comes with a weekly mini creative exercise to improve your writing and problem-solving skills.

Paid subscribers also get:

Full access to the Creative Samba private archive.

Full access to a private community of curious entrepreneurs, indie hackers, marketers, copywriters and designers, where we dig deeper on topics and creative exercises I send you weekly.

My best work.

Free readers: You will continue to get this same newsletter delivered to your inbox every Monday.

You'll still get interesting lessons, real-world examples, observations and thoughts about the power of creativity to solve business problems. But my free newsletter is more about theory while my paid newsletter is more about practice.

My paid newsletter is all about learning by doing. That's why it's more focused on giving you specific, actionable advice. As well as step-by-step frameworks, mini creative exercises and my guidance. To help you boost your creativity and improve your writing and problem-solving skills.

How much does it cost? And what's in it for me?

$30.99 a year. And yes, you read that right. Per year.

For less than the price of a good bottle of red wine...

You'll:

Support indie publishing.✊

And Creative Samba’s paid newsletter will help you achieve eight things:

Make much better decisions, in work and life.

Write with clarity and simplicity, like Pro copywriters do.

Write better copy, faster - even if writing isn't your thing.

Know how to use mighty powerful psychological principles into your ads, emails, landing pages and sales funnels.

Improve your persuasion and influencing skills.

View the World differently.

Come up with new ideas by connecting the dots, the ones most people miss.

Identify and solve big fat marketing & business problems with less effort. "Why should I pay for a newsletter when I can google anything and get so much free stuff?" Well...for two reasons. 1. There's no such thing as a "free stuff". Because "free stuff" isn't actually free. It usually comes with a price tag. And it's usually annoying ads, sponsored posts, clickbait or affiliate links. Remember that Google, Facebook or Instagram are only free because they are monetizing your attention, time, and private data. 2. People don't value things they get for free, they value what they pay for. It's human nature. Our brains our wired that way. And If you pay for my newsletter I can 100% guarantee that you are going to open up every single email I send you. Because you're intrigued. You're paying for it because you believe that the stuff I have to say is valuable. You believe that you'll get more than what you paid for. You believe that my actionable insights and weekly mini creative exercises will make your life more rewarding. And will help you improve your writing and creative problem-solving skills. And if the stuff I send you isn't good enough, I'm also 100% sure that you're going to email me and say, "Miguel, this is shit! Remind me why am I paying for this?". So the truth is... I'm actually doing a favor for people who want to get out of a mental rut. And discover new ways of connecting the dots to solve marketing & business problems.

