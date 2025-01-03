Football is like a religion in Brazil.

And Flamengo is Brazil's biggest team.

In 2020 something dramatic happened to Flamengo.

After breaking record after record. And after winning 6 titles in only 1 year, Portuguese Head Coach Jorge Jesus announced he was leaving Flamengo.

Flamengo was in shock.

And the truth is, since Jesus left, Flamengo was never the same again.

The club stopped winning. And rivals like Palmeiras, Atlético Mineiro or Botafogo started winning more.

Which is why Since Jesus left, Flamengo has tried everything.

Different coaching styles. Different philosophies. Different methodologies. But nothing seems to work.

Which means Head Coaches keep getting fired frequently.

In only 4 years Flamengo fired 8 different Head Coaches.