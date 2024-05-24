If you want people to desire what you’re selling, make them think others desire it first.

The UK was a bit of a mess in the 1980s.

It was a very dismal and grey place. You had massive civil unrest and strikes all over the place.

These were the Thatcher years. And the country was going through profound political changes.

But around 1987 this new thing started bubbling up all over the country. DJs started playing a new genre called House Music at rave parties.

In the late 1970s and 80s DJs in Chicago like Frankie Knuckles and Ron Hardy (or Larry Levan in New York) started playing disco songs that had a more kinda mechanical beat.

These songs were being produced by 16/17/18/19 year old kids in Chicago and Detroit.

These kids bought cheap second-hand Roland, Korg and Yamaha drum machines nobody else wanted. And started making music.

But here’s where things get interesting.