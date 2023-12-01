If you’re not different, you’re forgettable
Something a lil different this week.
A few random screenshots, videos and thoughts, which may or may not at all apply to copywriting and creativity:
✎ ೃTelling a relatable truth is one of the easiest ways of getting your audience’s attention ✎ ೃ
Because your audience gets it.
Harley-Davidson certainly gets it.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.