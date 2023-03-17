If everyone in your industry goes Pop, do the opposite and go Punk.
The more your brand claims you're the best, the greatest, the smartest, or blablaest something, the less people will believe it's true.
Except if, you say the complete opposite.
Then people might stop and listen. Because it’s totally unexpected.
The Hans Brinker Budget Hotel is a budget hotel in Amsterdam.
The location is fantastic. Between the canals, an…
