Toothpaste, the modern version we use, was only invented in 1824 by a dentist called Peabody.

20 years later Colgate started mass-producing it.

But the truth is, in the early 1900’s only 7% of Americans brushed their teeth daily.

Don’t laugh. But this was a period when most Americans thought toothpaste was a gimmick, not something they needed.

The result …