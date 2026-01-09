Fazenda Camocim, a family-run coffee farm in Espírito Santo, Southeastern Brazil, had a problem.

A bird was eating their best cherries.

But not just any bird. It was the Jacu: a big, dusky-legged forest giant with black feathers and a voice that could wake the whole plantation.

They were everywhere. Branches broke under their weight. The farm looked like it was vandalized.

So Henrique Sloper, the owner, called environmental authorities. They shrugged. Their suggestion? Bring in a predator. Sloper did nothing.

Then he remembered a trip to Indonesia where he heard about the Kopi Luwak.

This coffee was made from beans digested by palm civets. So a crazy idea struck: what if the Jacu could do the same?

It turns out the jacu birds are picky. They ignore mediocre cherries and feast only on the ripest, juiciest ones.