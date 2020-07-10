How to write compelling benefits. So you can persuade people to open their wallets and buy whatever you’re selling (even a booooooring product like termite killing foam)
In 2001, when Steve Jobs introduced the first iPod to the World, he didn't pull it out of his jeans pocket and say, "The iPod. A 5GB MP3 player".
He said, "The iPod. 1,000 songs in your pocket."
And there was a reason why he did this.
Have you heard the saying, “sell the sizzle, not the sausage”?
Well…Marketers love using it, but it's just marketing speak…