How to make the unbelievable instantly believable
classic universal domestic truth
In the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, a Range Rover let you do things that would destroy 99% of other cars — and yet most people wouldn’t believe it if you just showed them a spec sheet.
Torque curves and coil springs don’t make hearts skip a beat. Humans don’t buy cars because of engineering; they buy them because a story makes them feel something.
Range Rove…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.