On March 11, 2016, a Japanese ice cream company called Akagi Nyugyo had bad news to announce.

Akagi Nyugyo was about to increase the price of its Garigari-kun popsicles for the first time in 25 years.

Garigari-kun is Japan's best-selling popsicle.

Japanese kids love Garigari-kun popsicles.

For two reasons. Because kids can afford to buy Garigari-kun pops…