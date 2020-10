Ever wondered how many ads do you see per day?

Ad agency Red Crow Marketing estimates that in 2020 the average human saw up to 10,000 a day.

It's humanly impossible to remember 10,000 messages. But people might remember, maybe just maybeeeeee, 10 messages.

So the real question here is: how can your brand be one of those 10?

The answer is counterintuitive…