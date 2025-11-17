A pretty website without good copy is like Chuck Norris without a beard. Technically capable, but strategically blind.

Clever advertising isn’t advertising that screams louder.

Clever advertising borrows something already lodged in your head and then quietly rewires it.

Nike arrived late to the UK football party.

In the mid-1990s, for most of Nike’s rivals, advertising was the polite after-dinner mint—pleasant enough, but hardly the main course. The real feast was sponsorship.

But Nike found that the prime sponsorship seats were already taken. So instead of chasing official club contracts, Nike turned to its true superpower: ads with attitude.

You see, in England, 1966 is sacred.

This was the only time the nation won the World Cup—the one dusty medal in England's trophy cabinet.

You don’t even need to explain it to English fans—just say “’66” in a pub and half the room starts humming “Three Lions.”

So Nike could have played along, waved the St George’s flag, and bathed in reflected glory. But that would’ve been predictable. And predictable is invisible.

Instead, Nike hijacked the memory and added a Frenchman (Reminder: France is England's ‘historic rival’).

The line? “’66 was a great year for English football. Eric was born.”

Nike had the audacity to steal England’s proudest sporting year—and then hand the spotlight to a Frenchman. But not just any Frenchman: Eric Cantona, adored, controversial, collar turned up like a Roman emperor, and a Manchester United legend.

Pure provocation, perfectly timed.

Nike not only captured attention but also sparked conversation across the UK.

The Cantona ’66 poster didn’t just sit on walls. It was blown up into a giant flag and waved through Old Trafford, instantly becoming a talisman for Manchester United fans.

Take a piece of culture everyone already cares about—national pride, shared nostalgia—and twist it in your favour. Because that’s where real persuasion lives.

Dangerous Ideas:

Because controversy earns more conversation than consensus.

On the Beach gets it. 👏👏👏

Remember the Magnum row—when they stuck a billboard in Piccadilly Gardens and the city collectively lost its mind?”

A good copywriting technique for this is the Pull back & reveal technique:

Encourage the reader to make an assumption, then write copy that contradicts it.

Good example from Lufthansa:

