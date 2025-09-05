Hijack pride and twist it your way
Clever advertising isn’t advertising that screams louder.
Clever advertising borrows something already lodged in your head and then quietly rewires it.
Nike arrived late to the UK football party.
In the mid-1990s, for most of Nike’s rivals, advertising was the polite after-dinner mint—pleasant enough, but hardly the main course. The real feast was sponsors…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.