Football (Americans call it soccer) is like a religion in Brazil.

In fact, football is soooo BIG in Brazil that 93% of Brazilians watched the men's FIFA World Cup in 2022.

In June 2023 only 25% of Brazilians were planning to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Women’s World Cup was taking place later in July in Australia and New Zealand. FIFA had big expectations for the tournament. But no one seemed to care much about it in Brazil.

In fact, in Brazil the predicted audience was so small in that no open Brazilian TV station bought the broadcasting rights to broadcast all the matches.

But as Tom Fishburne once said, "There are no low interest categories. Only low interest brands."