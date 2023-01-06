Good old ideas aren't old fashioned.
Never chase trends or new technology before understanding the anatomy of a good creative idea.
Cornelius Vanderbilt was a famous American railroad tycoon.
On August 24, 1853, Vanderbilt went out for dinner at the Moon Lake House, a restaurant in Saratoga Springs, New York.
Vanderbilt orders french fries.
But he ends sending the food back to the kitchen.
…
