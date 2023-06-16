Good creativity thrives on oddness, eccentricity and even offence
Work mode: Still off 🔴
Holiday mode: Still on ⛱️
I’m enjoying the last days of my summer vacay. So instead of the usual Friday fun bite-sized story... I’ll do the same thingy I did last week...
*Turns the volume up to maximum, and plays out loud Jonny Nash - All I Ever Needed*
A few random screenshots and thoughts, which may or may not at all apply to copy…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.