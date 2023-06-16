Work mode: Still off 🔴

Holiday mode: Still on ⛱️

I’m enjoying the last days of my summer vacay. So instead of the usual Friday fun bite-sized story... I’ll do the same thingy I did last week...

*Turns the volume up to maximum, and plays out loud Jonny Nash - All I Ever Needed*

A few random screenshots and thoughts, which may or may not at all apply to copy…