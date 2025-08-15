Good creative work feels like a refreshing pause from banality.
Flight + hotel packages aren't just nice-to have add-ons anymore. They're the engines driving serious growth for airlines.
In late 2024, Air France rebranded its flight + hotel packages from "La Collection" to "Air France Holidays" to position the offering more prominently on the international stage.
The challenge was clear: To transform Air France Holid…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Creative Samba to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.