In 1987, most bourbon ads were either polite or aspirational.

They showed a gentleman by a fire, swirling amber liquid like a glass of soft-focus prestige.

Bourbon was losing ground to vodka and white spirits— all chill and chrome — so bourbon brands tried to look “refined.”

Not Wild Turkey.

They took the punch on the chin and swung back harder: “There are less expensive bourbons. There are also thinner steaks and smaller cars.”

Here’s the delicious twist. Wild Turkey wasn’t a premium bourbon.